Oswego River report:

The CFS dropped this past week from a high of over 10,000. This morning’s reading was 6,180.

Temperatures have ben warm, mostly hovering in the 40’s, with today’s high as 61. However, we expect a slight drop Saturday through Monday.

Although fishing has picked up compared to the winter months, it’s still a “tough go” considering the higher water and lower visibility due to the ice melt. Drop backs will reward us soon!

Our “go to” bait on the Oswego River this week are eggs sacs (peach, pink, and white all do well), as well as jigs with colored heads. In the harbor, blades and rattle baits have been best.

Year-Round Notice: There are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station at 35 E. Cayuga St. by calling 315-343-2161.

Click here for the Brookfield Varick Fish Safely brochure.

Click here for the current water flow.

Salmon River report:

The Pineville gauge was at 907 CFS as of this morning. This is right where it has hovered for the past week. Despite the snow melt, the water remains relatively clear.

Temperatures are expected to hit 61 F today – which is quite the treat! The warm weather also means a lot more angler pressure. Yesterday morning, the DSR reported some anglers landing upwards of six fish. But the afternoon didn’t fair quite as well. We’re predicting things will only get better as we head toward dropback season.

By most accounts, egg sacs are doing better than egg patterns. Pink worms and beads fair well too.

Continue to watch water levels and check the USGS gauge as well as Safe Waters (Facility 42) for any updates in flows.

Oneida Lake report:

The season has been a good one! But it’s been very warm lately. The shoreline is starting to be a real issue as cracks are opening things up. Although we did see a few anglers on the ice this week pulling sleds.

Sandy Pond report:

The main points of ice access for Sandy Pond are: Greenpoint, “The Elms,” Wigwam, and the new DEC launch at Stanley Drive, which is now a free option for parking, but it is further to walk.

All the recent warm weather means we’re getting a lot of shoreline break. Like Oneida lake, the pond won’t be fishable for much longer.

