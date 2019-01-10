Oswego YMCA Offering Self Defense Class

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego YMCA will present a self defense class on January 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The class will include a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques.

The comprehensive course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, while progressing on to the basics of hands-on defense training.

This special YMCA class will be dedicated to teaching defensive concepts and techniques against various types of assault by utilizing easy, effective and proven self-defense tactics.

The course is taught by Bernadet Pryor of Master Pryor’s Taekwondo.

The course is open to the public and pre-registration is required at the YMCA.

There is a registration fee for the course.

According to Pryor, it’s never too late to be prepared for what could happen.

The program will review the issue of self-protection and personal safety.

At the end of the class, participants should be empowered to predict, identify and avoid violent situations and the individuals who design and orchestrate them.

This course isn’t simply a list of do’s and do not’s, and it will not prescribe a set of safety rules you should follow.

Instead, participants will be educated and empowered so they can make dynamic risk assessments of the situations they might find themselves in where harmful intent may be present.

Participants will leave with the information needed to help you predict, identify and avoid violence before it occurs.

It will also provide background information as to why predatory and aggressive individuals act and behave the way they do.

This will help to better understand how and why you should respond to them and their threat in a certain way. The focus of the course is on understanding and adopting personal safety habits that will harden you as a target, and prevent you from appearing on predatory individuals’ radars, and if you are for whatever reason picked up and targeted, are able to understand their actions and behaviors which indicate that they have harmful intent towards you and that you are in danger.

With this advance warning you can put into play strategies for extricating yourself from the situation.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

With more than 1,500 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA.

Daily, youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life.

The Oswego YMCA serves as a community resource providing programs including a aquatics programs and Swim Lessons, Youth, Adult and Family Fitness, Active Older Adult with Silver & Fit and Silver Sneakers opportunities, School Age Childcare, Summer Camp, Parents Night Out and many parent, child and family programs.

Anchored in more than 10,000 communities nationwide, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

