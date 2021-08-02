OSWEGO – Oswego Health Foundation is honored to have an overwhelming response from local businesses for the 6th Annual For Your Health 5K.

Co-presenting the event alongside Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation has stepped up as a presenting sponsor, and Exelon will be the Kids Fun Run Sponsor.

The 6th Annual For Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, August 14. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives here in our community. The event will feature a kid’s fun run at 8 a.m. and the For Your Health 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the beautiful scenic course on the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off Route 481 on Route 45A. Last year’s event was held virtually and raised over $24,000 with 134 participants.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the walking and running divisions of the Oswego Health race. Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com/events/2021/46134/for-your-health-5K.

In addition to their support of this annual event, both The Hayner Hoyt Corporation and Exelon have each made $25,000 gifts to the Campaign for Oswego Health.

“Nothing connects us as a community more than kids, so we are excited to serve as the Kids Fun Run sponsor at the For Your Health 5K this year,” said Pete Orphanos, site Vice President, Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station. “We are long-time supporters of Oswego Health and appreciate all that our local healthcare heroes have done to safely carry us through the pandemic. We look forward to a fun event for kids of all ages.”

The For Your Health 5K is proud to be part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on October 10.

