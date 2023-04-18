OSWEGO – April 18, 2023, As a nonprofit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from generous donors to help deliver outstanding medical care throughout Central New York.

Embarking on its 36th year proceeds from the annual Oswego Health golf tournament are used to directly impact patient care and ensure exceptional healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2022, the tournament raised over $147,000 for the healthcare system.

Oswego Health is pleased to announce that The Hayner Hoyt Corporation will continue to serve as the presenting sponsor for the tournament this year on June 5th at the Oswego Country Club.

“We truly appreciate our continued partnership with Oswego Health and the value they bring to the community,” said Jeremy Thurston, President of The Hayner Hoyt Corporation. “This tournament is one that we look forward to every year as we know how critical this fundraising event is for the organization especially due to the recent pandemic, and we are just happy to help in any way we can.”

Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788 or email [email protected].

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website at www.oswegohealth.org.

