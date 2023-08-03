CHICAGO, IL — Becker’s Hospital Review is thrilled to release the 2023 edition of its “Great community hospitals” list.

These hospitals are known for clinical excellence, compassionate care, economic impact on their communities and more. Many of these hospitals have been honored by top ranking and award agencies for their stellar patient outcomes and their performance in specialty care services.

The hospitals named on this list are leaders who show above-and-beyond commitment to their communities. Their expertise helps expand care access to patients who would otherwise face barriers such as cost or distance.

This list celebrates these hospitals’ dedication to optimizing healthcare. Becker’s Healthcare is thrilled to highlight these hospitals and their achievements.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 rankings, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, The Leapfrog Group safety grades and The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Becker’s also accepted nominations for this list.

The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals on the list, and can be read here. Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, and organizations cannot pay for

inclusion on this list. Hospital names are presented in alphabetical order.

About Becker’s Healthcare

Becker’s Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

