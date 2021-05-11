OSWEGO – Oswego Health is proud to share that the Center for Wound Healing has recently been recognized nationally for its commitment to patient care.

Physicians, leaders, and clinicians at Oswego Hospital gathered today to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award, which was given to the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health. This Center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix.

The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

In addition, the Center for Wound Healing was also the recipient of the Center of Distinction. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor.

“These two awards speak volumes to the level of care provided at the Center for Wound Healing,” shared Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull. “We are fortunate to be able to offer this service locally and we could not be prouder of our team.”

For more information, contact The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health at 110 West Sixth Street; Oswego, New York, 13126 or by calling 315-326-3780.

