OSWEGO, NY – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program.

*All photo’s courtesy of Oswego Health. Missing from the photo’s is Sarena Shuler.

Employees of the 120-bed skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a five-week hands-on program right at The Manor, to advance their careers as a Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. (While in the program, full-time employment is available as Resident Care Aides.) The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.

Four employees took advantage of the paid training and recently graduated from the program including, Dana Delamater, Jennifer McEwen, Ryan Archer, and Sarena Shuler.

The Manor is still recruiting CNAs as they begin to plan for their next paid training program. To learn more or to register for the course, call 315-349-5300 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna. Upon completion, employees are eligible for full-time employment and a $3,500 sign-on bonus. For experienced CNAs looking, a $7,000 sign-on bonus is available.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...