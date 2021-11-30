Kathryn Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN Promoted To Vice President Of Clinical Services & Integrated Healthcare

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Kathryn Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN to Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare.

Pagliaroli began her career at Oswego Health in 2001 as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and quickly advanced to Clinical Trainer in 2004, RN Case Manager in 2008, Patient Services/Staff Development Manager in 2011, Director of Quality Management in 2013, Director of Clinical Quality & Patient Safety in 2014, before becoming Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare in 2020.

In this newly created position at Oswego Health, Pagliaroli will provide executive leadership and guidance for care coordination across the healthcare system. She will oversee Ancillary Services, including Laboratory, Pharmacy, Medical Imaging, Dietary, and Rehabilitation Services. She will act as a liaison, in collaboration with senior leadership to develop and sustain a culture that supports quality, access to care, and collaboration across all Oswego Health locations as well as its strategic partners throughout the community.

“Kathryn has been a true asset for Oswego Health and the recent pandemic proved how critical her leadership is to the organization. From managing relationships internally and externally with the Department of Health and our community providers to managing quality of care to patient satisfaction, we could not think of another person more suitable for this new role,” stated Michael Harlovic, President & CEO of Oswego Health.

Pagliaroli earned her Master of Science Management from Keuka College in 2009 and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2001 from Roberts Wesleyan College. In 2019, Pagliaroli was selected for a leadership award from the New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders and currently serves as Region President for the Central New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders.

