Katie Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, SVP of Clinical Operations & Chief Nursing Officer at Oswego Health Recognized among 153 “Hospital and Health System Chief Nursing Officers to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review

Oswego, NY – Becker’s Hospital Review is delighted to release the 2023 edition of its “Hospital and health system chief nursing officers to know” list. Among the top 153 CNO’s to know was Katie Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, SVP of Clinical Operations & Chief Nursing Officer at Oswego Health.

These leaders navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently addressing staffing shortages, managing nursing budgets and creating professional pathways for the next generation of nurses.

The CNOs featured on this list use their clinical expertise and leadership experience to oversee nursing departments, launch novel initiatives and maintain outstanding patient care outcomes. This list honors CNOs for their commitment to optimizing healthcare. Becker’s Healthcare is thrilled to feature these accomplished leaders, who are crucial to the successes of their respective organizations.

As Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer, Kathryn “Katie” Pagliaroli provides executive leadership and guidance for clinical operations and nursing service activities and programs per Oswego Health’s vision and mission. In this role, she serves as a liaison, in collaboration with senior leadership, to develop and sustain a culture that supports nursing, mental health, quality, and ancillary divisional functions and collaboration across all Oswego Health locations as well as its strategic partners throughout the community.

Katie began her career at Oswego Health in 2001 as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and quickly advanced to Clinical Trainer in 2004, RN Case Manager in 2008, Patient Services/Staff Development Manager in 2011, Director of Quality Management in 2013, Director of Clinical Quality & Patient Safety in 2014, Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare in 2020, before becoming Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare in 2021.

She earned her Master of Science Management from Keuka College in 2009 and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2001 from Roberts Wesleyan College.

In 2013, Katie was recognized by Oswego County Magazine as one of the 40 under 40 recipients. In 2019 she received the CNY Organization for Nurse Executives and Leaders Regional Leadership Award. In 2022, she received a Rising Leader Award from the New York Organization of Nurse Leaders and was also recognized by Central New York Business Journal as the Healthcare Executive of the Year.

Katie currently serves on the board of the Oswego Renaissance Association and the New York Organization of Nurse Leaders.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the accomplishments of these leaders.

The full list features individual profiles of all CNOs on the list, and can be read here.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included CNOs or associated organizations, and individuals cannot pay for inclusion on this list. CNOs are presented in alphabetical order.

About Becker’s Healthcare

Becker’s Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

