Kinney Drugs Foundation Supports Campaign For Oswego Health

OSWEGO – When two organizations share the same vision for “keeping people healthy” amazing things can happen through collaboration.

The Kinney Drugs Foundation is the philanthropic arm of KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. with locations throughout Central New York. The organization believes in cultivating the relationships within the communities that they serve. Since its inception in 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has given nearly $12 million to these communities, making a positive change in the lives of many people.

The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, recently applied for a Kinney Drugs Foundation grant seeking support for its $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health. and was thrilled to be notified that two capital projects were selected for funding.

Kinney Drugs Foundation awarded the Oswego Health Foundation $250,000 through a four-year grant to support construction on the third and fourth floor of Oswego Hospital, more specifically the brand-new nurse’s stations as well as funds earmarked in support of Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness to support the development of a new primary care waiting room.

“The Kinney Drugs Foundation is pleased to support Oswego Health and the new Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness,” said Dave McClure, Kinney Drugs Foundation President and KPH Vice President of Real Estate. “This new Center will improve the level of care for Central New York residents and the surrounding communities that we both serve. The Kinney Drugs Foundation’s mission statement of “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” aligns perfectly with the mission of Oswego Health, to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in their community.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

“Patient-centered care is the core of our mission at Oswego Health,” said Michael Harlovic, President & CEO for Oswego Health. “Whether that means recruiting top medical professionals to meet the healthcare needs of our community, or purchasing state-of-the-art technology, we are making these investments, thanks to generous donors such as the Kinney Drugs Foundation, to ensure the highest level of quality healthcare needed is provided right at home in Oswego County.”

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

# # #

About Kinney Drugs Foundation:?

The Kinney Drugs Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. Since 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has donated nearly $12M back to the local communities served by the six divisions of KPH: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; and (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy that offers both in-home infusion therapy (with HomeLife specialized nursing support) and operates an ambulatory infusion center. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,300 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugsfoundation.com.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility that provides complete rehabilitation services and an Adult Day Health Services Program; Springside at Seneca Hill, a 57-unit independent retirement community and Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home health care agency in Oswego County. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

