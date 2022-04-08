OSWEGO – Oswego Hospital was recently recognized by the New York State Quality Collaborative (NYSPQC) for reducing maternal morbidity and mortality associated with obstetric hemorrhage and improving outcomes for pregnant and postpartum people.

As a participating facility with the New York State Obstetric Hemorrhage Project, the 2021 Quality Improvement Award was presented to the Oswego Health Maternity Department. This team worked to improve readiness to respond to an obstetric hemorrhage by implementing standardized policies and procedures; develop rapid response teams; improve recognition of obstetric hemorrhage by performing ongoing quantification of blood loss; improve response to hemorrhage by performing regular on-site, multidisciplinary hemorrhage drills; and improve reporting of obstetric hemorrhage by using standardized definitions, resulting in consistent coding.

NYSPQC, an initiative of the New York State Department of Health, empowers NYS birthing hospitals to provide the best, safest, and most equitable care for pregnant, birthing, and postpartum people and their infants. Since September 2021, the NYSPQC has been collaborating with birthing facilities to improve and ensure the quality of obstetrical care, and infant health and safety.

In November 2017, the NYSPQC initiated the NYS Obstetric Hemorrhage Project in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists District II, Healthcare Association of NYS, and Greater New York Hospital Association, with support from the National Institute for Children’s Health Quality.

Throughout the project (which concluded in June 2021), Oswego Hospital had the opportunity to: learn from faculty and colleagues; receive individual coaching; gather new knowledge on the subject matter and process improvement; share experiences and collaborate on improvement plans and create strategies to overcome improvement barriers.

Due to the efforts of participating facilities such as Oswego Hospital, NYSPQC was able to meet its goal of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality associated with obstetric hemorrhage in New York State. In November 2018, the project goal of increasing hemorrhage risk assessment on admission to 85% of pregnant people was met. On admission, hemorrhage risk assessment improved 21% from baseline. Furthermore, postpartum hemorrhage risk assessment improved 97% from baseline.

