OSWEGO – In a world that seems to be getting more and more divided, it can feel like there’s not much you can do. And yet, we all know that doing small acts of kindness for strangers or people in need is one of the best ways to make the world a better place. It doesn’t take much effort, but it has an incredible impact on those around us.

World Kindness Day is celebrated annually on November 13. On this day, participants attempt to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of kindness, either as individuals or as organizations.

Oswego Health is bringing this movement to Oswego County with the help of key community partners to raise awareness for World Kindness Day and more importantly share how kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy, and compassion, and improve mood.

From motivational signs whichwill blanket the yards of our 17 campuses starting today and KINDness bars being delivered to our staff – it doesn’t take much to just show someone you care.

You never know if someone is having a bad day or in a bad place mentally – your unexpected kindness could be that ray of sunshine they are seeking.

Oswego Health wants to thank The City of Oswego, City of Fulton and the Greater Oswego County Community for joining Oswego Health in this movement and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of kindness as we look to make this world a better place.

Research shows that helping others can be beneficial to our own mental health. It can reduce stress, improve our emotional wellbeing and even benefit our physical health.

One act of small kindness can release an enormous chain of positive events. The miracle of kindness is that it is contagious and something we should all want to pass on and spread to many others.

Thank you and Happy World Kindness Day!

