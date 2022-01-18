OSWEGO – The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community. The employees of this nonprofit healthcare system truly embody this mission as they step up to support the Employee Giving Campaign through donations to the Oswego Health Foundation to raise over $63,000 in 2021.

Employees of Oswego Health participated in the annual Employee Giving Campaign called “We are the First Step.” A total of 235 employees personally donated to support priorities within the organization.

The Employee Giving Committee consists of representation from across the healthcare system, including Katie Pagliaroli, Co-Chair, Jason Santiago, Co-Chair, Jennifer Baker, Erin Berrus, Joy Bifera, Nancy Blais, Michael Cali, Linda Cole, Kristen Denick, Gail Dodski, Theresa Fitzgibbons, Kathaleen Gentile, Christine Hanley, Kathaleen Healy, Rebecca Kimberly, Jessica Leaf, Megan McManus, Kelly Montagna, Monica Rupert, Cheryl Stilwell, Cynthia Tascarella, Cindy Tonkin, Laurie VonHoltz, Judith Walsh and Arlene Young.

“As part of this campaign, our employees vote on projects and initiatives within the healthcare system they personally want to financially support,” shared Jason Santiago, Employee Giving Co-Chair, Chief Operating Officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill & Springside at Seneca Hill. “To have such support from staff speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment our employees have for not only Oswego Health but our patients and community.”

Funds raised as part of the 2021 Employee Giving Campaign will support the construction of two outdoor sitting areas for patients, staff, and families at both Seneca Hill Manor and outside Oswego Hospital. A pavilion at The Manor will be a place where residents and their families can gather and enjoy being together outside.

Residents can also use the pavilion to do activities and have special events. Staff will be able to utilize this area as well, eating lunch, dinner, or taking their break. The new sitting area outside Surgical Services at Oswego Hospital will provide a pleasant outdoor place for people to wait for Surgical Services patients. Staff and visitors will also be able to utilize this newly created space.

“With restrictions on visitation and social distancing as a result of this pandemic, our staff felt creating special outdoor areas at our campuses was critical,” stated Kathryn Pagliaroli, Employee Giving Co-Chair, VP Clinical Services. “The fact these beautiful spaces will be something that not only our staff can enjoy but our patients and their families, makes me so proud to participate in this campaign and for the commitment from our employees.”

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...