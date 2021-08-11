OSWEGO – The safety and wellbeing of the community is Oswego Health’s biggest priority and in an abundance of caution, the 6th Annual For Your Health 5K will be held virtually from August 14 to August 21.

Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

This virtual event is only $25 to participate in. It is suggested to use the For Health 5K route, however, participants can choose their route. Routes and times can be uploaded once the participant’s 5K is complete. All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com.

Race packets can be picked up at the Oswego Health Foundation office, 127 West 6th Street, Oswego, on Friday, August 13 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. or Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“As a nonprofit healthcare system, we rely on events like these to support the healthcare needs and initiatives here in our very own community,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “We are thankful for the support of our 2021 sponsors including presenting sponsors, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, as well as Exelon, C & S Companies, Cintas Uniform Services, Kinney Drugs Foundation/ProAct, Inc., Oswego County Ambulance & Hearse Service, Inc, ASF Solutions, HealthTronics, Huhtamaki, George Fund Development Group, LLC, King + King Architects, M/E Engineering, Oswego Health Medical Staff, The Nash Group, Tops Friendly Markets, Volney Multiplex, Burke’s Do it Best Home Center, Coffey Communications, FitzGibbons Agency, Mirabito Financial Group, Oswego Mechanical Inc., Oswego Quality Carpet, The Fulton Companies, Compass Credit Union, Scriba Electric, and the Oswego Fire Department.”

The For Your Health 5K is proud to be part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on October 10.

