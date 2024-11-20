OSWEGO – Oswego Health is committed to shaping the future of healthcare by offering its employees the opportunity to grow and thrive in a rewarding career with on-the-job, paid training. The Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego Health’s skilled nursing facility, is proud to announce the graduation of four dedicated employees who recently completed its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program.

Through this innovative, hands-on training initiative, The Manor helps individuals launch successful careers in healthcare without the burden of costly tuition. The five-week program combines 240 hours of clinical, classroom, and lab instruction to prepare students for certification. While enrolled, participants continue to work as Resident Care Aides, earning a full salary and gaining valuable experience in a healthcare setting.

Oswego Health’s CNA training program is a prime example of the organization’s commitment to investing in the future of healthcare by developing a skilled, compassionate workforce. The program, which typically costs around $2,000 to complete, is free to employees, making it a unique opportunity for those interested in joining the healthcare field.

The following employees have completed the program and earned their CNA certification: Harley Waugh, Emily Miner, Claire Haney, and Piper Bornemann.

“We are incredibly proud of these four employees for their dedication and hard work in completing this rigorous training,” said Administrator Leigh Hilgenberg, LMSW, C-SWHC, LNHA. “Our CNA training program is not just an investment in their future, but in the future of healthcare as a whole. By providing on-the-job training, we are helping individuals gain the skills and confidence needed to make a lasting impact in patient care while also addressing the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals.”

As part of Oswego Health’s commitment to supporting employees’ professional growth, those who complete the CNA program are eligible for full-time employment with The Manor and a $3,500 sign-on bonus. For experienced CNAs, a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 is available.

The Manor is now recruiting for its next CNA training cohort and is actively seeking motivated individuals ready to begin a fulfilling healthcare career. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna or call 315-349-5300.

Oswego Health continues to demonstrate its dedication to the community by providing exceptional healthcare services, creating career opportunities, and offering employees the resources and training they need to succeed.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to be Oswego County’s largest private employer. More than 1,300 employees spread throughout its 18 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County, as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, the healthcare system includes Oswego Health Medical Practice, a multi-specialty medical group offering the community accessible, high-quality healthcare. 100+ physicians and advanced practice providers offer an extensive array of services across CNY, including primary care and specialty care in the areas of orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, general surgery, urology, and bariatrics. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

