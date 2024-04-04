OSWEGO – April 3, 2024, Oswego Health’s annual Multi-Organ Blood Analysis will be offered throughout the entire month of May at select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw stations.

This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $55. Typically, these tests can cost more than $760.

In addition, there are two optional tests that each cost an additional $20. They include the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which is recommended to men older than age 50, as well as a Vitamin D test.

Community members are encouraged to make their appointment online at www.oswegohealth.org/bloodanalysis. Questions about the event, please call 315-532-5813 weekdays, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

The analysis screens individuals for various conditions such as anemia, diabetes, as well as for coronary, kidney, and liver diseases. The most popular screening at the event is the portion of the analysis that assesses LDL and HDL cholesterol along with triglycerides.

Results of the multi-organ blood analysis will be sent directly from the Oswego Hospital Lab to the participant’s physician for review and then to the patient in an easy-to-read format.

