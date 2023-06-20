Oswego Health Promotes Two Employees To Clinical Analyst III Managers

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health recently promoted two long-time employees, Brooke Windey, RN, BSN, and Jennifer Bacon to Clinical Analyst III Managers.

Brooke Windey, RN, BSN, of Mexico, NY, started at Oswego Health in 2000 as a Nurse Aide in the Medical Surgical Unit at Oswego Hospital. For the past 23 years has held various positions as an RN-BSN including Clinical Trainer for the healthcare system, before understanding her passion was in Information Services & Technology (IS&T) when she was asked to advise on the adoption of a new clinical technology that would assist with patient care.

In 2011 Windey transitioned to the IS&T department as an IS&T Clinical Analyst II. In 2013 she was promoted to Clinical Analyst III and today she has earned the title of Clinical Analyst III Manager.

Jennifer Bacon of Oswego, NY started in the healthcare system in 2005 originally in the Pharmacy Department at Oswego Hospital as a Technician. In 2011 she too was tasked with assisting the IS&T department with a new clinical platform and quickly realized how both careers could overlap. She was then promoted to Pharmacy IT Technician before transitioning fully to the department in 2013 as an IS&T Clinical Analyst II, then a Clinical Analyst III in 2017, before earning her new title as Clinical Analyst III Manager.

VP of Information Systems & Chief Information Officer, Barry Ryle shares, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the promotion of Brooke and Jennifer to Managers in our Applications Department. They have both been an integral part of the IS&T Clinical Applications Team for more than a decade and have been instrumental in building and deploying the applications that we have today. We are all so proud of their accomplishments and are eager to see their continued growth in the organization!”

A Clinical Analyst III Manager offers support to all 1300 employees within Oswego Health. From day-to-day technological demands to troubleshooting clinical requests, to process and workflow efficiencies, both Windey and Bacon play a vital role in the organization’s equipment integration and updates. In addition, they work side by side with clinical providers and ancillary services to ensure the best technology and advancements are available to meet the needs of patients.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...