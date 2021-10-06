OSWEGO – With recent staffing challenges affecting all industries, specifically healthcare and long-term care, Oswego Health has announced it will move its starting hourly rate to $15 effective October 11, 2021.

This comes in advance of New York State moving the state minimum wage from $12.50 to $13.20 effective January 1, 2022.

“It has always been important for Oswego Health to pay its employees fairly for the great work that they do across the health system,” President and CEO, Michael Harlovic shared in an internal communication to all 1,200+ Oswego Health employees. “In addition to being a great place to work, it is our philosophy that we want to maintain competitive rates across all positions.”

This change in starting rate directly impacts many positions in the organization including Environmental Service Techs, House Keeping, Nursing Assistants, Unit Helpers, and Certified Nurse Aides.

As one of Oswego County’s largest employers, in addition to the higher starting rate of pay, Oswego Health offers its employees flexible scheduling, free parking, as well as the ability to participate in a tuition assistance program as part of a clinical career advancement opportunity. To view open positions, visit www.oswegohealth.org/careers.

