OSWEGO – Oswego Health announced yesterday the installation of two OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arms with CMOS flat panel detectors (CFD) at Oswego Hospital.

The CMOS flat detector allows radiologists to see more anatomy and delivers exceptional image quality at lower dose, using software features such as Live Zoom. The enhanced positioning and ease of use are also contributing to increased efficiency by optimizing the clinical workflow.

The Live Zoom feature of the equipment allows images to be enlarged up to 4x, for both static and cine images. The OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arm has delivered increased efficiency with its easy positioning that makes it easier to position patients.

“This new technology at Oswego Health not only limits exposure and dosage to our patients, but the image quality with the magnification of the digital zoom and the versatility of the mobility of the C-arm, allows us to position patients in positions that are comfortable and easiest for them,” shared Chief Radiologist, Dr. Westpfal. “To me, this checks all the boxes; state-of-the-art technology for my radiology team that’s not only safe but functional.”

