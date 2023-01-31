Oswego Health Welcomes Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES To Oswego PrimeCare

Oswego, NY – Oswego Health welcomes experienced Certified Physician Associate, Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES to the healthcare system as a new provider at Oswego PrimeCare.

Crandell earned her Physician Assistant Master of Science in 2016 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2013 from SUNY Oswego.

Crandell previously worked in Oswego at a private practice where she gained extensive primary care and outpatient experience. She is also a Certified Diabetes Educator, an important skillset that Oswego Health will look to tap into as they expand programs for the community.

Crandell joins Oswego PrimeCare at 33 E. Schuyler St. Suite 100, Oswego and will work alongside Douglas Guenter, MD, Joan Newell, MD, and Jill Gilman, FNP. The team at Oswego PrimeCare offers the highest quality of primary care including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.

Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES is now accepting new patients. For more information, please call 315-326-3440.

