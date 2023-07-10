Oswego Health Welcomes New Chief Of Anesthesia, Mark E. Vadney, DO

OSWEGO, NY – Board Certified, Anesthesiologist, Mark E. Vadney, DO joins Oswego Health to provide care in the Surgery Center at Oswego Hospital. Dr. Vadney is now part of the 100+ physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community. In addition, Dr. Vadney will serve as Chief of Anesthesia.

Dr. Vadney has experience developing regional anesthesia programs including at the University of Rochester / FF Thompson Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Canton Potsdam Hospital Samaritan Medical Center, and SUNY Upstate Medical Center.

Dr. Vadney’s journey to a career in medicine is unique. Originally he attended college to major in Mass Communications / Theatre Arts and earned his Bachelor’s from Castleton State College in Vermont in 1988. In 1994 he pursued his Masters in Drama from the University of Arkansas. This degree advanced his career in the arts and he found himself exploring the country, immersed in several large productions. While working as a Production Stage Manager in California, he had the opportunity to take an EMS course to assist in his responsibilities. That’s when his passion for medicine is credited and he decided to go back to school to study anesthesiology and in 2006 earned his Medical Degree from the University of New England College of Medicine in Maine.

He describes himself as a servant leader and is very involved in the community. He has volunteered at free community clinics, been a volunteer paramedic and firefighter, and even a volunteer 911 Medical Director. “In my role, I feel obligated to be a part of the community I live and work in,” states Dr. Vadney. “For me, I feel I can make a difference here not only at Oswego Health for my patients, but for my community and I look forward to being a part of it all.”

The Surgical Services team at Oswego Hospital is committed to providing the highest-quality care to its patients and is ready at a moment’s notice. Seven operating rooms feature the most modern equipment, with highly trained and knowledgeable staff specializing in breast care, cardiology, colonoscopy, ENT, endoscopy, minimally invasive surgeries, OB-GYN, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic, podiatry, urology, and weight loss.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...