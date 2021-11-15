Oswego Health Welcomes New Employee Experience Manager

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Alissa Viscome to the healthcare system as its new Employee Experience Manager.

As Employee Experience Manager at Oswego Health, Viscome will be responsible for managing all employee relations and employee engagement programs as well as Human Resources policy development and management.

Viscome brings 18 years of experience to the position as she previously worked for Oswego Industries, Inc. as Associate Executive Director for Programs where she was responsible for community engagement, staff recruitment, and retention initiatives, as well as program development.

Viscome is very involved within the local community and actively serves on several boards, including the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Oswego County Workforce Development, Fulton Block Builders, Fulton Family YMCA, and the Parents of Special Children. As a Fulton resident, she enjoys volunteering at Fulton PorchFest and supporting local youth sports with her family.

“I am pleased that we found a local candidate with such extensive experience as we are confident that Ms. Viscome will help enhance our culture and overall employee experience at Oswego Health,” said Vice President of Human Resources Marq Brown.

Viscome earned her Master of Science in Management from Keuka College and Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology from Wells College.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...