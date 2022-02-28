Oswego Health’s PrimeCare Practices In Fulton Earn National Recognition For Advancing Quality In Healthcare

FULTON – When Oswego Health opened its second primary care practice in Fulton in 2021, their vision was to be the region’s first choice for quality care.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has just recognized both practices located at 98 N. Second St and 522 S. 4th St. Suite 1700 in Fulton as Patient-Centered Medical Home Programs.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement. It was developed to assess whether clinician practices are functioning as medical homes and recognize them for these efforts.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and others.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Oswego Health’s PrimeCare practices in Fulton have the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

By regularly seeing a primary care provider, you can identify and control health risk factors before they become problems. Your primary care provider encourages you to take charge of your health and is a trusted partner for that care. To learn more about primary care services offered, visit oswegohealth.org.

