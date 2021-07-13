OSWEGO – Oswego Health physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to celebrate the President’s Circle award, which was given to The Center for Wound Healing.

The Center along with only 15 others around the country were awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

The Center for Wound Healing is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“Like every other award the Center has earned, this award signifies the passion our staff has in providing care for our community,” said Medical Director, Carlos Dator, Jr., MD.

For more information, contact The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health at 110 West Sixth Street; Oswego, New York, 13126 or by calling 315-326-3780.

