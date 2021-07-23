Health Tip | Do you suggest over-the-counter supplements?

Dr. Kamaljeet Banga with the Center for Orthopedic Care provides recommendations on over-the-counter supplements.
For more information about Oswego Health’s orthopedic care visit oswegohealth.org/ortho or call 315-349-5873 for an appointment.
Dr. Kamaljeet Banga with the Center for Orthopedic Care provides recommendations on over-the-counter supplements.
For more information about Oswego Health’s orthopedic care visit oswegohealth.org/ortho or call 315-349-5873 for an appointment.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2023. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.