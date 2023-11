Marilyn Buckley, MSN, RN, AGNP-BC with the Center for Weight Loss & Surgery gives tips on to eat healthier. Weight loss is never easy. Oswego Health’s new bariatric program can lead you on a successful journey enabling you to embrace the healthier lifestyle you desire. For more information, visit oswegohealth.org/weightloss

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...