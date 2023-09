Health Tip | Why is it important to have a primary healthcare provider? Vandana Patil, MD with Fulton PrimeCare explains the importance of having a primary healthcare provider. Oswego Health has primary care practices in Oswego and Fulton. Our Primary Care locations are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 315.592.3930

