Health Tip | Why is sunscreen important and how often should it be applied? Joselito Ouano, MD with Fulton PrimeCare gives you tips to stay sun safe. Oswego Health has primary care practices in Oswego and Fulton. Our Primary Care locations are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 315.592.3930 or visit oswegohealth.org/primecare

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...