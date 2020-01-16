Page Transportation Plans Hiring Event

OSWEGO COUNTY – Page Transportation Inc., a local trucking employer, will hold a hiring event at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Page Transportation Inc. has an immediate need to fill several local CDL-A driver positions at their location in Oswego. No driving experience is required; the company will train, but drivers must have a CDL-A license.

“Page is a family-owned and operated company with a lot of diversity in the transportation industry, as well as in bulk handling of materials — everything from the transport to warehousing needs of our respective customers,” said Brad Stevens, North Regional Manager. “Class A drivers work onsite at Novelis, are home every day, and receive performance-based pay. Benefits include health insurance after 60 days, 401k plans to qualified employees, and paid holidays and vacation time.”

All prospective employees are subject to pre-employment drug screening.

Drivers must have a valid class A license with clean history and possess an up-to-date medical card.

“We believe in hiring local talent and offer training and support,” Stevens said.

All driver positions are full-time, four 12-hour shifts per week.

Overtime is paid at time and a half, at a wage rate of $18.75 per hour for the first 60 days of probationary period; the wage rate increases to $19.25 per hour after the probationary period.

Training is provided.

To apply, contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for the event.

Applicants may e-mail their resumes to [email protected] in advance of the event.

