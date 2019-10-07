Parade, Ticket Offers, Music, Fireworks all Part of ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’

OSWEGO, NY – Campers rolled into Oswego Speedway with the 48th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week kicking off on Oct. 9, at the now Clay Palace in upstate New York.

For fans who hail from the city of Oswego and Oswego County, Oct. 11 is hailed as DIRTcar Day, where kids 12 and younger are free, residents who buy a ticket get one free, and college students are only $10.

In return, fans will see intense racing action from all four DIRTcar Northeast Series, plus enjoy live music and fireworks at what’s become known as Racing’s Biggest Party.

In addition to the Super DIRTcar Series, the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Pro Stocks will all run qualifying heat races with chances to lock themselves into the main events on Saturday and Sunday.

The jam-packed racing schedule is sure to be a treat for all fans, but DIRTcar and Oswego have worked together to make Friday be a special night for local residents, as well.

First, Oswego residents may take advantage of buy one, get one ticket as a thank you for their generosity and welcoming atmosphere for officials, teams and visiting fans for the past four years.

Officials also want fans to bring the whole family, so kids 12 and younger are free.

Plus, with live music in what’s now being called The Island between the Pits and Green Camping outside Turn 3, there’s no better hangout for college students, who are only $10.

Also Friday, the city of Oswego is encouraging residents to don their favorite racing apparel all day long in celebration of motorsports and NAPA Super DIRT Week.

One of NAPA Super DIRT Week’s all-time greatest fan clubs, Club Wago, will be back in force this year to show all the new fans how it’s done.

Jamie Weaknecht, the son of Club Wago’s founder, is ready to celebrate another year of the ultimate dirt track fan experience.

“One of the coolest things about NAPA Super DIRT Week being at Oswego Speedway is the fan access to the pit area. Being able to cruise around in the Club Wago golf cart checking out all the cars and talking to drivers is just awesome,” Weaknecht said. “There are parties all over. Everywhere you go there are little neighborhoods of people to visit. We love it.”

He and company are happy to give out high-fives and talk racing, but just don’t ask him what goes into the famous Wago Juice. That’s a secret family recipe.

Join the fun at Oswego Speedway on Oct. 9-13.

Visit www.superdirtweek.com for tickets and tent-camping.

On DIRTcar Day — Oct. 11 — an afternoon of practice and qualifying that starts just after noon is followed at 6:55 p.m. by opening ceremonies and heat races that lead into music and fireworks.

NEWS and NOTES

— The annual parade through the streets of Oswego is set for noon on Oct. 9. Cars from every NAPA Super DIRT Week division will head out from the speedway and take a right on City Line Road, a right onto East Avenue, a right onto East 10th Street, a left onto East Utica Street, a right onto West First Street, a right onto NY-104 headed across the bridge, and right back onto City Line Road to complete a five-mile loop.

— New in 2019, every car that races in a last chance showdown — no matter the division — but doesn’t qualify for the feature, will get paid, raising the overall purse for the week to potentially more than $400,000. In the Super DIRTcar Series, $200 is guaranteed, in the 358 Modified division it’s $100, for the Sportsman it’s $75 and for the Pro Stocks it’s $50.

— Officials have added six more positions to the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75, increasing the number of feature positions from 30 to 36.

— In the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the Salute to the Troops 150, caution laps will freeze after four laps between lap 1 and lap 175 in the 200, and throughout all of the 150. Both races would end under a green-white-checkered finish.

— Satellite events are a huge part of the overall festivities during the week. Nightly racing begins Oct. 8 at Utica-Rome Speedway, Oct. 9 at Weedsport Speedway, Oct. 10 at Brewerton Speedway and finally on Oct. 12 at Fulton Speedway in the inaugural Wildcard 50 Win and You’re In for Big Block Modifieds plus 360 Sprint Cars.

NAPA Super DIRT Week is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: NAPA Auto Parts, I Love New York, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, Chevrolet Performance.

Other Super DIRT Week sponsors include: A-Verdi, Area Auto Racing News, ASI Race Wear, Bart Contracting Inc, Best Western Plus-Oswego, Beyea Headers, Bicknell Racing Products, Bilstein Shocks, city of Oswego, C&S Companies, CNY Golf Carts, Cometic Gasket, COMPCams, DART, Dig Safely NY, Dirt Track Digest, Drydene, Fast Shafts, Fastline Performance, FireAde, FloRacing, Fox Shox, Ground Control Lawn & Snow, Gypsum Express, Hoosier Racing Tire, Impact Race Products, Integra Racing Shocks, Intercomp, iRacing, JE Pistons, KSE, MSD, NESCOT, NGK Spark Plugs, Penske Shocks, Quality Inn-Oswego, Racing Electronics, RPM Raceway, SIS, Stop Tech / GPS, The Sign Shop at Kinney’s, TNT Rescue, Tracey Road Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Wilkins RV and Wrisco Aluminum.

