Pathfinder Bank Makes Significant Gift To Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Pathfinder Bank has contributed a significant gift to Oswego Health, signifying its conviction that the health system is providing the community with access to safe, modern and high-quality medical services and programs.

Members of the bank’s board of directors recently voted to support the Oswego Health Foundation with a $250,000 gift.

“Pathfinder Bank recognizes the impact that Oswego Health has on our community, including its commitment to continuously invest in ways to improve health and wellness for all residents,” said Pathfinder President and CEO Thomas Schneider. “Our healthcare infrastructure is a basic foundation for economic development in Oswego County. We are pleased to assist Oswego Health with funding major projects and initiatives that will continue to provide accessible and high quality care to best serve our community.”

Oswego Health will utilize Pathfinder’s generous gift to support one of its important healthcare initiatives, which will be announced in the near future.

“Oswego Health is most appreciative of Pathfinder’s gift,” said Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic. “Tom, his board and bank employees, recognize the significance of ensuring exceptional local healthcare services. Thanks to Pathfinder’s support, Oswego Health can continue to invest in new facilities and services, such as our new Behavioral Health Services location on Cayuga Street in Oswego and our plans to completely upgrade Oswego Hospital’s third and fourth floors to offer private patient rooms, as well as other enhancements. In addition to these projects, this year we have updated many of our public areas and we are currently in the midst of an Emergency Department renovation project. Pathfinder’s substantial gift and the health system’s own sound financial management will allow these projects to continue.”

Harlovic pointed out that Oswego Health and Pathfinder Bank are not only pillars of the community, but are also major economic engines.

The health system alone employs more than 1,200 individuals, with approximately 85 percent of its staff residing in Oswego County.

These positions, many requiring higher education, provide other indirect economic benefits, such as the creation of additional jobs and services within the community.

Pathfinder Bank also has a substantial impact on the community with its nine, full-service office locations in its market area that encompasses Oswego and Onondaga counties.

The bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp).

Oswego Health is a nonprofit health care system that includes Oswego Hospital, a 164-bed community hospital providing acute medical, emergency, surgical, maternity and behavioral health care.

It also operates outpatient centers located throughout Oswego County, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging and physical therapy services.

Additionally, the health system operates The Manor at Seneca Hill, a skilled nursing facility that provides complete rehabilitation services and an adult day health services program; Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community, and Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home health care agency in Oswego County.

Oswego Health also includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), general surgery, bariatrics and primary care.

