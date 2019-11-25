Pet of the Week – Autumn

OSWEGO – Autumn is 4 years old and looking for a new home.

She is a shy lady but such a love bug.

She would do best in a home with other cats and older children.

She doesn’t mind a dog who doesn’t mind her.

She is a tad overweight, but that is being managed with a strict diet while in foster care.

She is up-to-date with vaccines and already spayed.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page at oswegohumane.org!

You can email a completed application or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

