Pet of the Week – Caesar

OSWEGO, NY – This is Caesar, all dressed up in his best tuxedo and ready to chime in the New Year with you!

He’s been featured as Pet of the Week before.

We just can’t figure out why he hasn’t been adopted yet.

At 7 months old, Caesar is single and ready to mingle.

He is up-to-date on all his vaccines and already neutered.

The adoption fee is $75.

View Cesar’s profile at https://oswegohumane.org/pet/caesar/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities

Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

