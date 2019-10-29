Pet of the Week – Cherry

OSWEGO, NY – Cherry is a 1-year-old, female, silver tabby/torbi mix.

She is up to date on all vaccinations and spayed.

Beautiful Cherry was a very friendly stray who found herself at the home of a loving, warm family.

Although snuggly at bedtime, her favorite activity is play-time!

She’s always ready to bat around her toys with glee.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

