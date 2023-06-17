Callisto: Pet of the Week

OSWEGO, NY– Smooch this pooch!! Sweetheart Callisto wants to be your new best friend. Along with Callisto, we have a whole litter of his brothers and sisters also looking for forever homes!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/callisto-puppy

Other adoptable animals:

Daiquiri

Bourbon

Whiskey

Scotch

Martini

Sangria

Mojito

Tequila

Franjean

Madmartigan

Elora

Sorsha

Alvin

Theodore

Simon

Lightning McQueen

Tow Mater

Grace

Kookoo

Michael Lee

Kasey

Nova

Cosmo

Platinum

