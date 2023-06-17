Callisto: Pet of the Week

OSWEGO, NY– Smooch this pooch!! Sweetheart Callisto wants to be your new best friend. Along with Callisto, we have a whole litter of his brothers and sisters also looking for forever homes!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/callisto-puppy
Other adoptable animals:
Daiquiri
Bourbon
Whiskey
Scotch
Martini
Sangria
Mojito
Tequila
Franjean
Madmartigan
Elora
Sorsha
Alvin
Theodore
Simon
Lightning McQueen
Tow Mater
Grace
Kookoo
Michael Lee
Kasey
Nova
Cosmo
Platinum