Gibby’s Irish Pub To Host Paws On The Patio

OSWEGO – Gibby’s Irish Pub will host Paws on the Patio, a social gathering to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1-4 p.m.

This event is free for everyone and dog friendly! There will be raffles, music, and treats and gifts for dogs.

The Oswego County Humane Society will accept monetary donation and supplies for the pet food pantry.

The pet food pantry is open to low-income Oswego County residents who are in need of food and supplies for their animals. There are eligibility requirements. You can call the office at 315-207-1070 for more information.

About Oswego County Humane Society:

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

