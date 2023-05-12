OSWEGO, NY – Kasey is an independent lady who knows what she wants. It’s a short list: love. Kasey wants to love you forever and ever. Can you give her what she wants?

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/kasey-cat

