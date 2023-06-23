Kookoo: Pet of the Week

OSWEGO , NY– She’s not crazy, we promise! She is an old gal, more than 12 years old we think, and in need of a brand new home. She wants to be all yours in her retirement; other cats need not apply.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/kookoo-cat

(Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Humane Society)

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

