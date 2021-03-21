OSWEGO – With in person events still on hold, the Oswego County Humane Society is hopeful to be able to host the annual Furball in the fall but that is still uncertain.

The Pet Photo Contest, however, a complimentary fundraiser that goes along with the event every year, will proceed online.

This year the contest is entitled “Pets Are Essential Too.”

“Our photo contest is always popular and this year we want to see how the community and their pets have done during this very difficult time,” said Ann Wiltsie, president of the board of the Humane Society.

From the comfort of their own home, entrants can submit pictures of one or more pets and then collect donations to raise funds for the Humane Society.

Prizes include a gift certificate for a professional pet photo session with Nature’s Palette Photography Art and personalized tote bags, coffee mugs and mouse pads printed with the winning photos.

New this year, the contest will include celebrity judges who will choose a winner to receive a prize based on their favorite photo throughout the contest. Kristin Shanley-Graves, Esq., one of the founding members of the Humane Society, will award the “Small but Feisty” prize.

Phil Cady, City of Oswego Chief of Police and “cat guy” will award the “Big Softie” prize.

Heather DelConte, President of the Oswego City School District Board of Education, will award the “Best Smile” prizes, and Tom Drumm, Oswego County Legislator, will award the “Goofiest Pet” prize.

All donations raised will go directly toward the Oswego County Humane Society’s foster/adoption program, pet food pantry, and spay/neuter clinic services for low-income families.

