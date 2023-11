OSWEGO, NY – 11/15/2023, The sweetest and littlest of them all.. Peas. She is still so young and hardly knows her place in the world. But we’re wondering… Could her place be with you?

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/peas-kitten

