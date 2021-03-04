OSWEGO – Meet Apollo. This handsome young guy is looking for a nice cozy home to make his own.

Apollo would love to go to a home with another kitty friend. He currently is living with his two sisters and one brother. They all get along wonderfully. He is the sweetest boy and will start purring as soon as you look at him.

This sweet boy would rather have a quieter home as loud noises scare him, so no small children.

If you are interested in adopting Apollo or any of our animals, please fill out an adoption application: https://oswegohumane.org/pet/apollo/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

