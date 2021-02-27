OSWEGO – Bear was adopted from us as a kitten. His dad recently fell ill and is no longer able to care for him.
He did live in a house with other cats and seems to not mind their company. He is a little over-weight right now and is on a low calorie food.
We did bring him to the vet for routine bloodwork and to update his vaccines. He did receive a clean bill of health and is now available for adoption.
If you are interested in adopting Bear, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/bear/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
