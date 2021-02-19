OSWEGO – Meet Boots. This sweet boy is all vaccinated and was recently neutered. He would love to go to a home with other furry friends or even his own human siblings.

Boots really loves to eat his canned food (as long as it is pate!). Boots is located at our office but we do require an approved application to meet any of our animals.

If you are interested in adopting Boots, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/boots/

Or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

