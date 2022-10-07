OSWEGO – Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren’t near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention!

She is just under 4 years old, a perfect addition to your home to know the exact personality of your new best friend.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

