Pet Of The Week: Kira

October 7, 2022 Contributor
Kira is available for adoption. Photo provided by Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren’t near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention!

She is just under 4 years old, a perfect addition to your home to know the exact personality of your new best friend.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Dude/Davey Jones
  • Mallie
  • Coyote
  • Rudy
  • Dolphin
  • Aardvark
  • Manatee
  • Shirley & Squiggy

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry