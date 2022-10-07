OSWEGO – Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren’t near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention!
She is just under 4 years old, a perfect addition to your home to know the exact personality of your new best friend.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Dude/Davey Jones
- Mallie
- Coyote
- Rudy
- Dolphin
- Aardvark
- Manatee
- Shirley & Squiggy
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/