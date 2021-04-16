Pet Of The Week: Ladybug

April 16, 2021 Contributor
Ladybug is available for adoption.

OSWEGO –This is Ladybug. Her and her siblings are currently available for adoption.

Ladybug is your typical crazy kitten. We do suggest having an existing cat/kitten in the home or adopting 2 kittens together.

If you are interested in adopting Ladybug, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/ladybug/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

