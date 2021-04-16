Pet Of The Week: Ladybug

OSWEGO –This is Ladybug. Her and her siblings are currently available for adoption.
Ladybug is your typical crazy kitten. We do suggest having an existing cat/kitten in the home or adopting 2 kittens together.
If you are interested in adopting Ladybug, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/ladybug/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
