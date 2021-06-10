OSWEGO – Lyla is a loveable friend to one and all. She is happiest when she is around anyone really, kids, dogs, other cats, ferrets even! Lyla loves love most of all and is always in need of belly rubs and head scratches.
If you are interested in adopting Lyla, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
