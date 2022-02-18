OSWEGO – Marinara is the sweetest sauce, just right for any family. Check out our website for more information about Marinara and the rest of the Pizza Kittens!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Cyclone

Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds

Mario

Luigi

Princess Peach

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...