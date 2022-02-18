OSWEGO – Marinara is the sweetest sauce, just right for any family. Check out our website for more information about Marinara and the rest of the Pizza Kittens!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
