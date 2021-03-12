OSWEGO –Meet Miss Mocha. This sweet girl is about 1.5yrs old. She would love to be an only pet in the home.

She seems to enjoy the company of people above the age of 10. We will be testing her with other cats but as of right now she will need to be the only animal in the home. She has been recently spayed and is current on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting Mocha Latte, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/mocha-latte/ ?or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Other adoptable animals:

Shen and Agu

Alex

Annie

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...