OSWEGO – This big lug is Monster. Monster is the sweetest boy who always wants to be with his people.

Monster was surrendered to us for behavior issues which we are working diligently on. He does require a urinary diet that you can get from your vet office. He seems to really love the Royal Canin Urinary SO. Both the dry and the canned. We have tried several and this one is his favorite out of all of them. This diet will be life long.

We were told by his owner that he is about 5-6 years old. He is the sweetest boy and loves to cuddle. He is also a very large cat.

As of right now we are offering Monster a water fountain to help him drink as much as possible. He seems to really love his fountain.

If you are interested in adopting Monster, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/monster/or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

