OSWEGO – Mother Piggie is ready for a home! She’s got a clean bill of health. At only 4 months old, she would be great as a solo pig, or to add to another single lady-pig looking for a house-mate.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Brother Piggies

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

